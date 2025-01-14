3 Packers Who Must Be Cut This Offseason
Keisean Nixon
If the Packers decide to part ways with Keisean Nixon this offseason, it could signal a full-scale reimagining of their cornerback room—and maybe even a philosophical shift for the team as a whole.
Nixon is the epitome of what’s plagued Green Bay this past season: talented, yet undermined by critical lapses at the worst possible moments.
Case in point: the Wild Card playoff game against the Eagles. Nixon opened the game by fielding a kickoff three yards deep in the end zone and fumbled it away before the Packers’ offense even had a chance to take the field.
Later, he doubled down on the missteps with a costly personal foul, shoving Saquon Barkley well out of bounds and gifting the Eagles 15 yards.
These moments don’t just hurt in the box score—they’re emblematic of a larger issue. Discipline was a glaring problem for the Packers all season long. Head coach Matt LaFleur needs to tighten the screws, and making an example of Nixon could send a loud, unmissable message to the locker room: accountability matters.
Then there’s the financial aspect. Nixon is under contract for 2025 and 2026, carrying a cap hit of $6.812 million next season. Cutting him would save Green Bay $2.478 million immediately, plus another $7.166 million in 2026.
Those aren’t monumental savings, but sometimes the principle outweighs the dollar signs. Moving on from Nixon wouldn’t just clear some cap space—it would be a statement about the kind of team the Packers aspire to be.
Yes, Nixon has moments where he looks like a key piece, a dynamic returner with an edge in coverage. But for every step forward, there’s a step back. If the Packers want to reestablish discipline and consistency, cutting ties with Nixon might be the first step toward turning things around.