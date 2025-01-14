3 Packers Who Must Be Cut This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers head into the 2025 offseason with 39 active players under contract. That number could shrink depending on how general manager Brian Gutekunst decides to wield his scissors. And let’s be honest, there’s always some trimming to do.
On paper, the Packers are sitting pretty with around $65 million in cap space next season. As always, the reality is a little less dazzling.
Packers’ cap maestro Ken Ingalls points out that the real number is closer to $25 million once you factor in draft picks, practice squad players, and other financial housekeeping.
Still, $25 million isn’t a bad starting point. And Gutekunst has shown in the past that he’s not afraid to get creative—or ruthless—when it comes to massaging the cap.
If he wants more flexibility, cutting a few players could be the way to go. Let’s look at three Packers who might find themselves on the chopping block this offseason.
Ben Sims
When everyone is healthy, Ben Sims doesn’t have much of a role on offense. He logged just 224 offensive snaps this season, and most of those came while Luke Musgrave was sidelined.
He isn’t exactly a game-changer in the passing game or as a blocker, and with Musgrave healthy and Tucker Kraft having a breakotu season, there’s just not much room for him in the rotation.
Surprisingly Sims didn’t see much action on special teams, either. His primary contributions came on the kick return unit, a very replaceable role.
Sims is set to make $1.03 million next season, none of it guaranteed. That’s pocket change in the NFL, but it’s also a roster spot the Packers could use for someone with more upside. Cutting him would save the full amount against the cap.
It’s not personal, it’s business—and this feels like a pretty easy business decision. Sims’ spot on the roster is valuable, even if his production isn’t. It’s time for Green Bay to free up that $1 million and find a player who can give them a little more bang for their buck.