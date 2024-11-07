3 Packers Who Have Saved Their Jobs at Midway Point of Season
Carrington Valentine
The Packers are desperate for stability at cornerback, especially as Jaire Alexander’s recurring injuries continue to leave the secondary exposed. Alexander has already missed two games this season—both losses against NFC North rivals—and when he’s sidelined, Green Bay’s defensive backfield struggles to keep opposing offenses in check.
In Alexander’s absence, Green Bay has rotated Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine at one of the outside corner spots, a setup that has yielded mixed results.
Stokes, finally healthy after two injury-plagued seasons, has been a shadow of his rookie self. He’s allowed 25 receptions on 27 targets, giving up 293 yards and two touchdowns this season, including a perfect completion percentage against the Lions. The struggles have made it increasingly clear that Stokes may not be the answer.
This opens the door for Valentine, who was solid against Detroit and could be in line for a larger role. Under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Valentine’s snaps have decreased compared to his rookie season, but Stokes’ inconsistency may force Hafley’s hand. Valentine has the opportunity to step up and claim a more prominent role, a crack in the door he’s ready to push open.
The Packers need another cornerback to step up, with or without Alexander on the field. Valentine’s strong showing against the Lions could be the start of his ascendance in Green Bay’s secondary. Coming out of the bye, he’ll look to build on his recent performance and prove he can bring the consistency that’s been missing from the Packers’ cornerback rotation.
More Packers news and rumors: