3 Packers Who Have Saved Their Jobs at Midway Point of Season
Sean Rhyan
When the Packers drafted rookie Jordan Morgan in the first round, it seemed Sean Rhyan’s days as a starter were numbered. Morgan appeared poised to take over the right guard spot coming out of camp, but a string of injuries has kept him from cementing his place.
After missing three games due to injury, Morgan has returned but struggled to find his rhythm as part of a rotation at right guard.
In Week 9, Morgan was given a shot at left guard with Elgton Jenkins sliding over to center in Josh Myers' absence. However, the rookie struggled against Detroit’s physical defensive front, while Rhyan turned in a steady performance.
After beginning to work his way into the lineup last season with Jon Runyan’s anticipated departure, Rhyan’s role now seems more secure due to Morgan’s rookie struggles.
That’s not to say Rhyan has been flawless; his season has been a mixed bag. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranks 48th out of 77 eligible guards and has allowed four pressures over the last three games. But with Morgan still adjusting to the NFL’s speed and physicality, Rhyan’s experience and recent steady play may keep him in the lineup for now.
The Packers need at least one of these guards to rise to the challenge and solidify the interior line. For Rhyan, the chance to hold onto a starting spot may hinge on whether he can outperform Morgan as the season progresses. The opportunity is there for his taking.