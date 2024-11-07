3 Packers Who Have Saved Their Jobs at Midway Point of Season
Though the Green Bay Packers head into their bye week with a solid 6-3 record, there’s a sense they’ve left some potential on the field.
With their raw talent, it’s fair to expect more consistent performances, and the coaching staff will likely spend the break evaluating roles and playing time to identify areas for improvement in the season’s second half.
Here’s a look at three Packers whose recent strong performances may have solidified their spots on the roster or on the depth chart—just in time.
Chris Brooks
When 2024 third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd eventually returns from injury, the Packers will face a crowded backfield and some tough decisions.
Emanuel Wilson initially stepped up as Josh Jacobs’ backup but has recently been outpaced by Chris Brooks, whose recent performances have forced the coaching staff to take notice. Brooks brings added elusiveness to the field and has impressed in practice, earning more reps week by week.
In the Packers’ Week 9 loss to the Lions, Brooks officially claimed the No. 2 spot, outsnapping Wilson 17 to 13. Despite a critical drop on the opening drive, Brooks has shown enough spark to warrant additional opportunities, demonstrating balance and agility that have added a new dimension to Green Bay’s rushing attack.
His recent rise couldn’t have come at a better time, giving the Packers a dynamic option to support Jacobs. There isn't enough playing time for four running backs which means either Brooks or Wilson will likely be on the outside looking in.
With Lloyd’s return looming, Brooks’ consistent showings may have just saved his spot on the roster.