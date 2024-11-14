3 Packers Who Frustrated Fans in First Half of Season
2. Quay Walker
Quay Walker is the kind of player who makes scouts drool with his measurables but has yet to turn that promise into on-field production.
On paper, Walker is a linebacker coach’s dream: standing 6-foot-4 and weighing in at a sculpted 241 pounds, he’s a physical marvel. His 4.52-second 40-yard dash, combined with a 32-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot-2 broad jump at the 2022 NFL Combine, painted the picture of a sideline-to-sideline linebacker capable of wreaking havoc on every snap.
But for all his athletic gifts, Walker’s performance has been more head-scratching than highlight-reel.
Instead of roaming the field with authority, he’s often out of position, missing assignments, or simply failing to make an impact. Pro Football Focus rates him with a lackluster grade of 47.7, which not only ranks him third-worst on the Packers' defense but also places him a dismal 78th out of 83 qualified linebackers in the league.
The most maddening part for Packers fans is watching Walker continue to rack up playing time despite better options standing on the sideline.
Rookie Edgerrin Cooper has shown flashes of playmaking ability and versatility, and veteran Eric Wilson has proven he can be a steady presence on the field. Yet Walker keeps his role, even as his mistakes mount.
The Packers’ coaching staff may see potential in Walker’s raw athleticism, but the patience is wearing thin. While others on this list can improve over the second half of the season, it’s hard to see Walker making a sudden leap. Fans’ biggest frustration may not be Walker’s current level of play but the fact that the Packers seem content to keep him in the lineup regardless.
3. Jordan Love
The Packers' season will rise or fall with Jordan Love. That’s the reality in today’s NFL, where quarterback play can be the great equalizer or the ultimate undoing.
Green Bay experienced both ends of this reality last season when Love caught fire down the stretch, catapulting the Packers into the playoffs and nearly pulling off a shocking upset over the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. The flashes were thrilling and left fans hopeful for a breakout campaign in 2024.
Unfortunately, Love’s journey this season has been bumpier.
There’s no denying his skill set—he has the arm to make every throw and is developing a sharper eye for dissecting defenses. His ceiling remains sky-high, and he’s shown moments of genuine growth.
But mixed in with the promise have been some hair-pulling mistakes. Love has already thrown two ugly pick-sixes this year, the kind of throws where it feels like he’s trying to do too much instead of simply taking the safer option. Growing pains are expected for a quarterback only in his second season as a starter, but that doesn’t make them any less frustrating for a team with Super Bowl ambitions.
The mistakes go beyond the occasional slip-up. Love is currently tied for the league lead in interceptions with ten and ranks second in interception percentage—a troubling trend for a team hoping to control the ball and dictate games. Too often, he’s made decisions that leave fans—and likely his coaches—scratching their heads.
Despite these struggles, the Packers haven’t wavered in their belief in Love.
They’re quick to point out that he’s battled injuries throughout the first half of the season, limiting his mobility and affecting his ability to fully plant and throw. Coming out of the bye, Love appears healthy and primed to show what he can do with a clean slate.
What Green Bay needs now is consistency. The flashes are there, the potential is undeniable, but the next step for Love is to string together the kind of performances that build momentum. If he can cut down on the turnovers, continue refining his reads, and bring a steadier hand to the huddle, the Packers have every reason to believe that a deep playoff run is still within reach.
The second half of the season will be Love’s proving ground, and if he gets hot, the rest of the NFC better take notice.
More Green Bay Packers news and analysis: