3 Packers Who Frustrated Fans in First Half of Season
The Green Bay Packers wrapped up the first “half” of their season with a solid 6-3 record, a promising improvement on last year’s 9-8 finish. Loaded with young talent and potential, this team has shown glimpses of what they could become—a balanced, high-energy roster capable of making a playoff run.
But growth doesn’t come without its bumps in the road. Alongside those flashes of brilliance, some Packers have also delivered their fair share of frustration.
Here are three Packers who have shown both promise and growing pains, leaving fans wondering which version will show up in the season’s second half.
1. Dontayvion Wicks
The Packers entered the season with a receiving corps that was young, deep, and brimming with potential. Dontayvion Wicks, in particular, looked like a breakout candidate, known for his route-running chops and ability to separate from defenders with sudden cuts and elite quickness.
In many ways, Wicks has delivered on that promise—he’s routinely open, creating space in ways that leave defenders trailing in his wake.
But as exciting as it’s been to watch Wicks get open, it’s been just as frustrating to watch him struggle with the follow-through. Wicks currently ranks second in the NFL with six dropped passes and has the highest drop rate among players with at least ten targets.
And while drops are a part of the game, Wicks’ miscues have come at particularly brutal times. He’s left at least three touchdowns on the field, including two against the Vikings and another wide-open chance in the end zone against the Lions. Each one of those missed opportunities has felt like a gut punch to a Packers team that’s relied heavily on its young playmakers.
Wicks has all the talent to be a standout receiver, but his reliability is a work in progress. As the season moves into its second half, fans are hoping for the exciting young receiver to pair his impressive route-running with steadier hands.