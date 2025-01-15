3 Packers Who Could Be Traded This Offseason
3. Malik Willis
The Packers finally found a reliable backup quarterback behind Jordan Love. So why consider trading him? That’s the dilemma Green Bay faces this offseason.
Malik Willis proved his value when Love missed time with lower-body injuries. Willis started two games and played 217 offensive snaps, completing 74.1 percent of his passes for 550 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also ran for another 138 yards and one touchdown.
Most importantly, he kept the Packers afloat, leading them to wins in both starts and ensuring the season didn’t derail in Love’s absence.
The issue lies in his contract status. Willis is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
Given his potential and performance, he’s likely to leave in search of a starting opportunity. While the Packers could receive a compensatory pick the following year if he departs, that doesn’t help them in the short term.
Any trade involving Willis would need to accomplish two things.
First, the return must be better than the compensatory pick Green Bay would receive if he left via free agency. The highest comp pick possible is a third-rounder, so that’s the floor for any potential deal.
Second, it must adequately compensate the Packers for losing a reliable backup quarterback—a critical insurance policy—one year early.
If another team is willing to offer a Day 1 or Day 2 pick, Green Bay should listen. Anything less isn’t worth the trade-off, given the value Willis provides as Love’s safety net.