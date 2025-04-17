3 Packers Who Could Be Traded Before the NFL Draft

3. Luke Musgrave, Tight End

This might be a bit of an out-of-the-box idea for the Packers, but it's got the potential to bring them some of the best return value.

The Packers have gotten into the habit of using multiple high choices on key positions of need in the last handful of NFL Draft classes, and it has paid off for them significantly.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, they used a second-round pick on Oregon State's Luke Musgrave, one of the most well-rounded players in that particular class. They turned right around in the third round and selected Tucker Kraft out of South Dakota State, which has turned out to be a fortuitous decision, to say the least.

Kraft has emerged as the Packers' TE1 over the last two seasons, really breaking out in the 2024 season with 50 catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, the injury issues that plagued Luke Musgrave at the college level have persisted in the NFL.

Musgrave played just seven games last year and was limited to 11 games as a rookie. The injury bug bites certain guys differently, and Musgrave is quickly earning the unfortunate "injury-prone" label.

The Packers could still trade him while they've got the chance. Musgrave is a young, talented player who a lot of teams would have rated highly in that 2023 NFL Draft class. There's no question that he has starter traits as a tight end with dynamic athleticism and the ability to play both in line and split out wide.

We've seen the Packers maximize his skills early on in his career, we just haven't been able to see it on a consistent basis.

There's nothing wrong with the Packers still believing they can have a fruitful duo at the position with Kraft and Musgrave, but they might prefer to capitalize on the depth at tight end in this class and ship Musgrave off to another situation. If you rely too much on guys like this, it can burn you in the regular season.

