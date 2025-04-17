3 Packers Who Could Be Traded Before the NFL Draft

2. Christian Watson/Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver

How about a two-for-one here?

The Green Bay Packers loaded up at the wide receiver position in the 2022 and 2023 NFL Draft classes. In those two classes, they managed to get all of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks (among others).

Now, the Packers find themselves in a bit of a sticky situation. There was some drama last year with Romeo Doubs, which could ultimately lead to his being traded at some point before or during the 2025 NFL Draft. Doubs has been a great fourth-round pick for the Packers, but are they prepared to invest a bunch of money in him? Are they going to make a long-term commitment to him?

For that matter, are the Packers willing to make a long-term commitment to someone like Christian Watson?

The former second-round pick out of North Dakota State has big-play ability but in the NFL, the best "ability" oftentimes is "availability". And to say Watson is not consistently available would be a massive understatement.

The Packers might be more comfortable featuring Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks going forward while keeping just one of Doubs or Watson and seeing if they can emerge as a longer-term option.

Considering his talent level and injury history, the more likely trade candidate between these two guys could be Christian Watson. Teams around the league aren't going to write off big receivers with speed and athletic traits very easily. Watson will have plenty of fans around the NFL and the Packers could reset the rookie clock with a draft pick at that position again, someone who could potentially be more...available.