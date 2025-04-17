3 Packers Who Could Be Traded Before the NFL Draft

If there's any NFL team that has a surplus of players to potentially trade during the 2025 NFL Draft, it would have to be the Green Bay Packers. Not only have the Packers had a ton of draft choices in recent years, but they have also done a great job of hitting mid-late round picks, which has given them enviable depth and youth all over the roster.

Still, no roster is perfect, and the Packers also can't keep everybody. They will be looking to maximize value during the 2025 NFL Draft while keeping one eye on future years.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has a bunch of players who could potentially be on the trade block before or during the 2025 NFL Draft. Who could be on the move?

3 Packers Who Could Be Traded Before (or During) the 2025 NFL Draft

1. Jaire Alexander, Cornerback

The most obvious name is cornerback Jaire Alexander, the former first-round pick and big-money cornerback who has been in hot water with the team over the last couple of seasons. Alexander has received team-imposed suspensions, he's missed time due to injury, and he's been the subject of trade rumors as a result now for a couple of years.

This could finally be the year the Packers pull the trigger on some type of move.

The cornerback class in 2025 is not great, which could actually prompt the Packers to keep him, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Green Bay might prefer to reset the clock and shed Alexander's contract in favor of young players at the position, and teams around the league might prefer to throw a dart at bringing in Alexander to see if he can maintain a Pro Bowl level of play with a change of scenery.

There is a chance we could see Alexander traded for at least a Day 2 pick, if not more, given the lack of top-end talent at that position in this draft class.