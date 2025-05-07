3 Packers Positions That Worsened This Offseason

Defensive Tackle

Next up, we're picking on the big guys up front—because the defensive tackle room didn’t get much love this offseason.

The entire defensive line was a question mark heading into the spring (spoiler alert: edge rushers are coming next), but GM Brian Gutekunst and the front office pretty much shrugged at the position.

Kenny Clark was supposed to anchor the transition to Jeff Hafley’s new 4-3 scheme. After years as the centerpiece in a 3-4 front, the switch was hyped as a potential unlock for his game.

Instead, the door slammed shut.

Clark managed just one sack—the lowest total since his rookie season. His pressure numbers and tackle totals dipped to career lows, too. Not exactly the breakout Hafley had in mind.

The rest of the crew didn’t offer much help. Devonte Wyatt, TJ Slaton, Karl Brooks, and Colby Wooden all had flashes, but none moved the needle.

The Packers let Slaton walk in free agency and brought in... nobody. No veterans, no big bodies, no real reinforcements.

They had a shot to address the spot in the first round of the draft, but the board didn’t cooperate. Top prospects like Derrick Harmon, Walter Nolen, and Kenneth Grant were gone by the time Green Bay was on the clock. Tyleik Williams was still there, but the Packers opted to fill another hole by grabbing wide receiver Matthew Golden instead.

So now, it’s more of the same: hoping last year’s underperformers can level up, and betting on coaching to make the difference. That’s a lot of wishful thinking for a unit that got pushed around far too often in 2024.