3 Packers Positions That Worsened This Offseason

The Green Bay Packers played it close to the vest this offseason—and that conservative approach didn’t match the bold expectations fans were carrying.

With more cap space than they’ve had in years, and coming off back-to-back playoff runs where the roster’s lack of an extra playmaker showed up in big moments, the table was set for a splashy offseason. But instead of diving in, GM Brian Gutekunst dipped a toe and called it good.

The result was a few modest additions and a lot of banking on internal development. But in some spots, that bet feels more like a gamble, and it left a few position groups in worse shape than last year.

Offensive Guard

The Packers’ biggest O-line shuffle involved letting center Josh Myers walk and bringing in veteran guard Aaron Banks from San Francisco.

Banks, to his credit, is a load—6'5", 325 pounds, and built to move bodies in the run game. He’s logged 43 starts for the 49ers and brings experience and toughness.

But there’s a catch: Banks is strictly a left guard. That means Elgton Jenkins, a two-time Pro Bowler and one of Green Bay’s most versatile linemen, will slide over to center. Jenkins has proven he can play just about anywhere on the line—and play well—but this move still raises eyebrows.

Swapping out a Pro Bowl-caliber left guard for an average one, just to patch a hole at center, feels like a downgrade in disguise. Banks might hold his own, but he’s not Jenkins. And on the right side, it’s a toss-up between Sean Rhyan and second-year man Jordan Morgan, neither of whom offers much proven consistency.

So, instead of running it back with Jenkins and Rhyan, the Packers are rolling out Banks and a question mark. On paper, that’s a step back.