3 Packers Positions That Improved the Most This Offseason

Wide Receiver

The Packers didn’t make the splashy move fans were dreaming of at wide receiver, but that doesn’t mean they stood still. The position’s still trending up heading into next season.

It's tough to knock them for not swinging big in free agency. Outside of Davante Adams, the market was thin unless you wanted to pay top dollar for past-their-prime production. Adams had eyes for the West Coast anyway and ended up signing with the Rams.

Could Green Bay have gone the trade route? Sure. The Commanders snagged Deebo Samuel from the 49ers for a 2025 fifth-round pick—basically couch change in NFL terms—but also took on a $17.5 million cap hit for a one-year rental.

DK Metcalf was another big name on the move. But the Steelers had to cough up three picks and roll out the red carpet with a $150 million contract. That’s not exactly a budget-friendly move for a team still figuring out its long-term picture.

So the Packers played it cool—until right before the draft.

Their only free-agent pickup was Mecole Hardman, a certified burner who brings postseason pedigree (three Super Bowl rings), some gadget-player versatility, and legit juice with the ball in his hands.

The real fireworks came in the draft.

Green Bay finally broke their first-round receiver drought and took Matthew Golden at No. 23 overall. Another burner, Golden has WR1 upside—and the Packers think that ceiling could come into view fast, maybe even this season.

Then came Round 3, where they doubled down with TCU’s Savion Williams. He’s a bigger body, gives them a different flavor, and could carve out a real role early.

Pair those rookies with the homegrown trio of Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks, and suddenly the Packers have something cooking.

No headline moves. No fireworks in March. But heading into the fall, this wide receiver room feels quietly dangerous (again).

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: