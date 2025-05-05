3 Packers Positions That Improved the Most This Offseason

Cornerback

At the moment, the Packers’ cornerback room is in a much better spot than it was last season. Jaire Alexander remains the headliner, and the team added a solid slot specialist in Nate Hobbs, giving this group some real teeth.

With Alexander, Keisean Nixon, Hobbs, Carrington Valentine, and even Javon Bullard in the mix, Green Bay has built a five-deep rotation that’s more than serviceable—it’s sturdy, versatile, and quietly loaded with upside.

That said, everything still hinges on one big piece: Alexander himself.

The star corner has been simmering with frustration for a couple of years now. This offseason, things nearly boiled over. Rumors of a release were flying, but instead of cutting ties, the Packers hit pause, holding out hope for a trade that could bring some return on their investment.

So far, no deal. No release either. That leaves the door cracked open for a reconciliation—if both sides are willing to budge.

The sticking point is the price tag. The Packers aren't keen on paying $24.6 million for a part-time presence, no matter how talented. A restructured deal would need to bring that number down if he’s going to stick around.

There’s no handshake yet, but the two sides are closer now than they’ve been in months.

If they find common ground, Alexander gives Green Bay the lockdown corner every defense needs. Nixon proved last year he can hold up outside, and the Packers think Hobbs has the flexibility to swing out wide, too. Valentine isn’t ready for the spotlight, but he’s a strong depth piece and a reliable fourth option.

All told, keeping Alexander and bringing in Hobbs—while moving on from Eric Stokes—feels like a step in the right direction. The Packers may not be done remodeling the room, but for now, the foundation looks strong.