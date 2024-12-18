3 Packers Playing for Their Futures as the Season Winds Down
3. Zach Tom
Zach Tom finds himself in a very different situation than teammates like Eric Stokes or Josh Myers. While those two are fighting for their next opportunity—very likely somewhere besides Green Bay—Tom is playing for something far more lucrative: a monster extension with the Packers.
NFL players on rookie contracts become extension-eligible after their third season. For Tom, that moment arrives after 2024, with one year left on his rookie deal.
He’s poised to command a deal that places him among the highest-paid right tackles in football. For context, Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs currently sets the market with an average annual salary of $28.125 million. Tom has every reason to expect a number that starts slightly higher.
This isn’t unwarranted hype. Tom has been on an upward trajectory since the Packers stole him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. His Pro Football Focus grade has improved every year, signaling not just consistency but tangible growth. His versatility and athleticism make him a cornerstone piece, and there’s little doubt his best football is still ahead for the 25-year-old.
Fortunately for Green Bay, the financial stars are aligning. Dead cap burdens will shrink significantly after 2024, and by 2026, the books will be clean enough to lock up foundational players like Tom without too much stress.
Tom isn’t just part of the Packers’ present—he’s their future. If his upward trend continues, Green Bay will ensure he never hits the open market. Some players demand paydays; Tom earns them. And he'll continue to earn it with elite play when the Packers need it most.
