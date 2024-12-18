3 Packers Playing for Their Futures as the Season Winds Down
2. Josh Myers
Josh Myers has been the picture of reliability for the Packers. He’s logged 47 starts over the team’s last 48 regular-season games—a model of durability in a league where offensive linemen can drop like flies. You know Myers will be out there every week, anchoring the middle of Green Bay’s offensive line.
But reliability only gets you so far when the production isn’t there.
Myers has been, in a word, average. His Pro Football Focus grade of 53.7 ranks 40th out of 41 qualifying centers this season, capping a three-year slide after peaking at a middling 60.4 in 2022.
Run blocking, in particular, has been an Achilles’ heel. PFF rates him as one of the worst in the league at opening lanes for the ground game. Pass protection isn’t much better—he’s been shaky against interior rushers, allowing far too many pressures.
Now Myers faces a pivotal offseason. He’ll hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the year, and the Packers seem unlikely to invest in keeping him. Why would they? Green Bay drafted Jacob Monk, a versatile offensive lineman, in 2024. Elgton Jenkins or Sean Rhyan could slide over to center if needed, and the team will undoubtedly explore the 2025 draft and free agency for upgrades.
For Myers, these final weeks are about self-preservation. Each snap is an audition for the next chapter of his career. If he can string together solid performances, there’s a market for competent centers. But the clock is ticking, and Myers needs to deliver.