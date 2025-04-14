3 Packers on Thin Ice Heading Into the 2025 NFL Draft

3. Jaire Alexander

You could really go a number of different directions in this slot, but the one Packers player who seems to be on the thinnest of thin ice this offseason is former first-round pick and big-money cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Alexander has had multiple run-ins with his own team, facing team-imposed suspensions and not exactly putting the team first, at least from the outside looking in. As a result, Alexander has been at the center of a number of trade rumors in recent years but the Packers haven't added much at that position.

They shockingly waited until the 7th round of last year's draft to address the cornerback position, raising even more questions about the future of the position. There's no reason for them to just cut Alexander, who is a good player, but they might be more aggressive in pursuing a trade if they can draft the right guy early in this class.

The Packers should be considered one of the top threats to take a cornerback off the board in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and if they can secure the player they want the most, don't be shocked if Alexander is traded shortly thereafter. This has been rumored for some time, and teams might just get desperate in the draft if they miss out on certain targets.

Keeping him for the time being is insurance for the Packers. They don't have to trade him unless they feel like they have a viable alternative in place. If they can secure someone in the first round of this draft, Alexander might already be as good as gone.

What could the Packers get in return? The most optimistic idea is a Day 2 draft pick, and that might be possible considering Alexander might be the best available corner this offseason overall.

