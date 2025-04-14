3 Packers on Thin Ice Heading Into the 2025 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers have assembled a fantastic roster full of young players over the last handful of years, but there could be some areas in which the team is looking to reset in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Packers are one of the teams in this year's draft that could really go in such a wide variety of directions.

You could make just about any position besides quarterback and running back make sense in the first few rounds.

With that in mind, the Packers could have a number of players on proverbial "thin ice" as we enter the final week of preparation before the draft. Could there be a number of starters on the chopping block? Who could see their replacements drafted?

1. Christian Watson

The Green Bay Packers traded up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select Christian Watson, a former star player at North Dakota State. On paper, Watson has everything you look for at the wide receiver position. He's big, fast, and he's got rare playmaking ability down the field.

Unfortunately, due to injuries and inconsistency, Watson hasn't been able to put it all together consistently at the NFL level. He missed eight games in 2023 and while he played in 15 games this past year, he had just one more first down reception (21) than he had in the 2023 season when he played just nine games.

Watson's talent is still tantalizing, which could lead to a pre-draft trade, but the Packers will likely be on the hunt to reset at the receiver position. They might not keep either of Watson or Romeo Doubs beyond this season and this year's draft class will have plenty of players to entice Packers GM Brian Gutekunst.