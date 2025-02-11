3 Packers Offseason Moves Required to Overtake Eagles in the NFC
2. Improve the Pass Rush
The Packers didn’t get nearly enough production from their defensive front last season. If they want to take the next step and compete with teams like the Eagles, that has to change.
It started at the top.
Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark, two of the highest-paid players on the roster, simply weren’t good enough. Both disappeared for stretches of the season and failed to deliver the game-changing plays the Packers needed. The duo combined for just 8.5 sacks, a shockingly low number for players of their caliber.
Some of the other improvement has to come internally.
Gary and Clark have to be better. Former first-round picks Devonte Wyatt and Lukas Van Ness need to take the next step. Wyatt showed flashes but battled injuries, while Van Ness looked like a force at times but was inconsistent. There’s a solid foundation in place, but Green Bay needs more firepower if they want to disrupt quarterbacks the way Philadelphia does.
There are multiple paths the Packers could take.
The biggest swing would be trading for a superstar like Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, or Trey Hendrickson. That kind of move would instantly transform the pass rush, but the cost—both in draft capital and salary cap space—would be steep.
A more realistic approach would be targeting a high-level free agent.
Khalil Mack, Josh Sweat, and Haason Reddick are all available, and each would bring a different skill set to Green Bay’s defensive front. Adding a proven veteran to play opposite Gary could be the missing piece to turning the Packers’ pass rush from inconsistent to dominant.