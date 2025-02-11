3 Packers Offseason Moves Required to Overtake Eagles in the NFC
The Green Bay Packers watched firsthand as the Philadelphia Eagles ended their season in the Wild Card round of the playoffs—then kept rolling all the way to a Super Bowl victory. The message couldn’t be clearer: if the Packers want to rule the NFC, they have to go through Philadelphia.
That’s no small task. The Eagles are deep, physical, and experienced. But Green Bay isn’t far off. A young core led by Jordan Love showed flashes of being legitimate contenders in 2024, and with the right moves this offseason, they can close the gap.
The good news is the Packers won’t be forced into a major roster teardown. Most key contributors are set to return, giving the front office flexibility to focus on upgrades rather than replacements. The challenge now is making the kind of impact additions that push them over the top.
With the NFL offseason officially underway, here are three moves the Packers must make to overtake the Eagles in the NFC.
1. Bolster the Interior Offensive Line
The first priority for the Packers this offseason has to be strengthening the interior offensive line.
The Eagles' ferocious pass rush completely disrupted Jordan Love in the Wild Card round and did the same to Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Their dominance in the trenches was reminiscent of the way the Giants harassed Tom Brady in both of their Super Bowl wins with Eli Manning.
The Packers aren’t devoid of talent up front. Elgton Jenkins is paid like an All-Pro. Zach Tom is emerging as a star. Rasheed Walker and Sean Rhyan are solid contributors. And 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan provides additional depth and versatility.
But there’s still a glaring hole at center, where Josh Myers is set to hit unrestricted free agency.
Green Bay should let Myers walk and use those savings to sign a true difference-maker in Drew Dalman, the top center on the market. Dalman, coming off a strong season with the Falcons, would provide an immediate upgrade in both pass protection and run blocking.
If the Packers really want to make a statement, they could go even bigger. Trey Smith, PFF’s second-ranked free agent this offseason, would be a game-changer at guard.
At just 25 years old, Smith’s best football is still ahead of him. Pairing him with Jenkins would give Green Bay one of the most dominant interior lines in the league—exactly what they need to neutralize elite defensive fronts like Philadelphia’s.