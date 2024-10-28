3 Packers Most Likely to be Traded by the Deadline
Preston Smith - DE
All signs point to Preston Smith as the most likely Packer to be traded before the November 5th deadline. Rumors about Smith’s availability have been swirling for weeks, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that interest from opposing teams continues to grow as the deadline approaches.
The Packers will need to weigh a couple of factors before deciding whether to move on from their veteran pass-rusher.
The first hurdle is the salary cap. Smith’s $14.1 million cap hit this season would only shrink by $2.4 million with a trade, meaning there’s no significant relief in the immediate future. However, moving Smith would free up cap space for 2025 and 2026, creating long-term flexibility.
The second question is whether the Packers’ young edge defenders are ready to step up. They have depth at the position, with Kinglsey Enagbare and 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness waiting in the wings. Additionally, players like Aron Mosby and Brenton Cox offer intriguing upside if given more snaps. Trading Smith would put added pressure on this young group to grow up fast.
The reality is that no one on the defensive line, including Smith, has performed up to expectations this season. Smith entered Week 7 with just 10 pressures and 2.5 sacks, leaving the Packers’ pass rush far from the force they hoped it would be. Trading a starter could weaken an already underperforming unit, but it might also force the younger players to develop faster.
If the right offer comes in—and with multiple teams reportedly interested—moving Smith could be the right move for Green Bay’s future. Trading him now would allow the Packers to recoup draft capital while also clearing the way for younger talent to take over on the edge. The long-term benefits could outweigh the short-term risks.
