3 Packers Most Likely to be Traded by the Deadline
Eric Stokes - CB
It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Eric Stokes is not part of Green Bay’s long-term plans. Trading him at the deadline would allow the Packers to expedite the process of moving on from the former first-round pick, whose stock has fallen after a promising start to his career.
Stokes impressed in his rookie campaign, although some of his success was overstated. He benefited from opposing quarterbacks targeting other, more experienced corners, allowing him to settle into a supporting role.
Unfortunately, the momentum didn’t carry into his second season, as injuries derailed his progress and limited him through much of his third year as well.
This season, Stokes was given the chance to win the starting outside cornerback job, but that experiment ended quickly. He’s played fewer than 21 snaps in each of the last three games, and his hold on the position has slipped away. The emergence of other options, like Keisean Nixon only made his future in Green Bay murkier.
The Packers declined Stokes’ fifth-year option, meaning he’ll hit free agency this offseason. His trade value isn’t high, but the front office could still explore whether any corner-needy teams are willing to take a flyer on him.
Recouping even a late-round pick might be better than letting him walk for nothing this offseason. At this point, both sides could benefit from a fresh start.