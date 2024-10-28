3 Packers Most Likely to be Traded by the Deadline
As the Green Bay Packers hit the halfway point of the 2024 season, the NFL trade deadline on November 5th is rapidly approaching.
Traditionally, the Packers haven’t been big players at the deadline, but this year feels different. General manager Brian Gutekunst has already shown a willingness to make moves, shipping Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills last season in exchange for draft capital. And with recent trade chatter swirling around one of their veterans, the door is open for the Packers to make another move.
Here are three Packers most likely to be traded by the deadline.
Andre Dillard - OT
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Packers’ veteran offensive tackle Andre Dillard has drawn interest from several teams, making him a strong candidate to be dealt before the deadline.
Signed in the offseason to serve as a swing tackle, Dillard may now be expendable, with the Packers exploring other options at the position.
Rookie Jordan Morgan, though inconsistent since returning from injury, is flashing the potential to develop into a reliable backup. While he’s still raw, the Packers could let him grow into that swing tackle role.
Additionally, Kadeem Telfort appears to have leapfrogged Dillard on the depth chart, given who has been active on game days. With younger options rising, Dillard’s value to the Packers has diminished.
Rapoport reported that Dillard could be attractive to tackle-needy teams looking for a “stop gap” solution. While Dillard may not be a long-term answer for those teams, his experience and versatility offer short-term stability for a line in need.
For Green Bay, it’s an opportunity to unload a player they signed to a low-cost deal this offseason. If Gutekunst can flip Dillard for a draft pick, it would be a smart move for a team focused on developing younger talent.
With a crowded depth chart at tackle and limited upside, moving Dillard before the deadline makes sense. Whether it’s a late-round pick or a future asset, getting something in return for Dillard now beats keeping him buried on the bench.