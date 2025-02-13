3 Packers Green Bay Can't Afford to Let Hit Free Agency in 2025
Emanuel Wilson
Emanuel Wilson has quietly carved out a role in the Packers' backfield.
Undrafted out of Fort Valley State in 2023, Wilson initially signed with Denver, but his stay there lasted three days before he was waived.
Green Bay scooped him up, and after a strong preseason where he flashed big-play ability, he earned a spot on the 53-man roster—where he has stuck for two seasons.
Wilson barely saw the field as a rookie, logging just 14 carries for 85 yards. But in 2024, when the Packers needed someone to step up, he delivered.
AJ Dillon suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason, and rookie third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd played just one game before injuries derailed his season.
Suddenly, Green Bay needed a reliable backup behind Josh Jacobs. Wilson answered the call, rushing 103 times for 502 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and four touchdowns while adding 11 catches for 48 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.
The Packers expect Lloyd to be fully healthy in 2025. They also found Chris Brooks, an intriguing young back, midway through the season. But depth matters at running back, and Wilson has proven he can contribute.
As an exclusive rights free agent, Wilson isn’t going anywhere unless Green Bay lets him walk—and there’s no reason to do that.
He has improved each year, runs hard, and provides stability at a physically demanding position. Bringing him back is an easy decision for the Packers.