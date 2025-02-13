3 Packers Green Bay Can't Afford to Let Hit Free Agency in 2025
Brandon McManus
The Packers went through absolute chaos trying to replace Mason Crosby.
They tried patience. They tried a rookie. They tried shuffling kickers midseason. None of it worked—until Brandon McManus walked through the door.
It all started when Green Bay used a sixth-round pick on Anders Carlson in 2023 and committed to him for far too long.
Carlson never showed enough consistency to justify the belief the Packers had in him. He hit just 81.8 percent of his field goals (27-for-33) and missed five extra points as a rookie.
Even as he struggled, the front office refused to bring in competition during the season, holding onto the hope that he’d figure things out.
When the Packers finally opened up the job in the offseason, Carlson lost the battle. Green Bay cut him at the end of the preseason, opting instead for Brayden Narveson, a rookie who lasted just six games before the team hit the reset button again.
Then came McManus.
Signed midseason, McManus immediately stabilized the position, drilling a game-winner in his very first game with the Packers.
From there, he was automatic, hitting 20 of 21 field goals (95.2 percent) and all 30 extra point attempts. In a year where special teams had been a weekly adventure, McManus was exactly what Green Bay needed—reliable, battle-tested, clutch.
At 33, McManus isn’t a long-term answer, but the Packers have already spent too much time on the kicker carousel. Now that they’ve found stability, they should make sure he doesn’t hit the open market.