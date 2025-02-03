3 Necessary Packers Cap Casualty Cuts This Offseason
3. Ben Sims, TE
Tight end is one of the few positions where the Packers don’t need to make major changes. They already found their guy in Tucker Kraft, who proved he can be a true every-down tight end with his blocking and receiving ability.
Behind Kraft, Green Bay is banking on Luke Musgrave returning to full strength after an injury-riddled season. Musgrave has all the athletic traits to be a star, and the Packers have every reason to give him a full runway in 2025.
That makes Ben Sims’ role uncertain at best.
Sims played 224 offensive snaps in 2024, but most of that was out of necessity when Musgrave was injured. He was primarily used as a run-blocker, and even in that role, he wasn’t a difference-maker.
The Packers also have Messiah Swinson and Johnny Lumpkin under contract. If they feel comfortable with those options, they could move on from Sims and save $1 million in the process.
Is $1 million a massive amount of cap space? No. But every little bit counts when a team is trying to maximize flexibility for a Super Bowl push. If the Packers want to bring in another free agent or improve depth elsewhere, small moves like this add up.
Sims’ best path to sticking around is his value on special teams. If Green Bay views him as an essential depth piece, he might survive the roster cuts.
But with limited offensive impact and a tight end group that’s already in good shape, he’s an obvious name to watch when the front office makes tough decisions.