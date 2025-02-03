3 Necessary Packers Cap Casualty Cuts This Offseason
2. Keisean Nixon, CB
The Packers could be looking at a total reset in the secondary this offseason.
If Alexander is out, that leaves Keisean Nixon as the only established veteran in the cornerback room. Nixon was the Packers’ default CB1 this past season, but that was more out of necessity than design. He’s probably better suited as a CB2 or CB3 in a competitive cornerback group, and the Packers might have to decide if he’s worth keeping at his current price.
His $6.8 million cap hit isn’t outrageous, but Green Bay could free up $2.5 million by moving on. That’s not a huge number, but when every dollar matters, it’s something worth considering.
There’s also the matter of where Nixon fits if the Packers go all-in at cornerback this offseason. They have all their draft picks and could use a first-rounder on a high-upside defensive back.
The free-agent market is also loaded with talented corners. D.J. Reed, Charvarius Ward, Rasul Douglas, Carlton Davis, Asante Samuel Jr., and Byron Murphy are all on the market. If Green Bay adds one of those names, Nixon’s role could diminish.
That said, Nixon had his best season in coverage in 2024 and has been a valuable contributor on special teams. His versatility and locker-room presence make him a useful piece, even if he’s overpaid relative to his role.
Cutting Nixon isn’t a must, but it’s one of the few realistic ways the Packers can create cap space. If they decide that his price tag doesn’t match his role, he could be a surprise cut.