3 Moves Packers Should Make After Trade Deadline
3. Sign Xavien Howard or Patrick Peterson
With the Packers opting for a quieter trade deadline, another key area the Packers could bolster is cornerback.
Jaire Alexander, while one of the league’s top corners, has become increasingly unreliable due to persistent injuries. He’s missed two crucial divisional games this season—both losses against NFC North rivals—highlighting Green Bay’s vulnerability when he’s unavailable.
In Alexander’s absence, the Packers have relied on a rotation of Keisean Nixon, Eric Stokes, and Carrington Valentine. While each brings potential, they’re often outmatched against well-rounded receiver corps, leaving Green Bay’s secondary exposed.
While the Packers will likely need a more comprehensive solution at cornerback in the offseason, adding a veteran presence now could provide much-needed support.
Both Xavien Howard and Patrick Peterson are intriguing options. Howard remains unsigned following an injury at the end of last season. He would need a clean bill of health, but if he’s ready, he could provide Green Bay with a proven option on the outside. Known for his ball-hawking skills, Howard brings experience and an aggressive playing style that would complement the Packers’ secondary well.
Patrick Peterson, meanwhile, is more of a seasoned veteran with name recognition but still has versatility and situational value. Released by the Steelers before the season, Peterson is the type of versatile playmaker defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley admires. Able to line up in the slot, out wide, or even in the box, Peterson could provide flexible depth and valuable mentorship for younger corners.
While neither Howard nor Peterson would be a game-changing addition, signing one of them could help stabilize the secondary and minimize the impact of Alexander’s absences.
With recent moves like the trade of Smith signaling a shift toward youth, adding a reliable veteran presence could balance the roster and offer insurance in a position group that has shown clear weaknesses.
