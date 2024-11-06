3 Moves Packers Should Make After Trade Deadline
2. Sign Shaq Lawson to the 53-Man Roster
With Smith out of the picture, the Packers could benefit from adding a proven veteran to round out their defensive end rotation. While they’re leaning toward a youth movement opposite Rashan Gary, bringing in a player like Shaq Lawson would provide stability and situational experience to a position group that’s still finding its footing.
Lukas Van Ness, the former first-round pick, is set to take on a bigger role, stepping into Smith’s former starting spot. While his physical attributes are undeniable, Van Ness is still raw, lacking the technical polish needed to be a consistent disruptor.
He’ll be joined by Kingsley Enagbare, who has shown flashes of playmaking ability but doesn’t quite have Van Ness’s athletic upside. Both players will have ample opportunity to prove themselves, but they’re young, and the Packers may need more depth to keep everyone fresh as the season grinds on.
That’s where Shaq Lawson could fit in. The veteran defensive end has 26 career sacks and experience in a rotational role, having been a reliable situational pass rusher in his stops with Buffalo, Miami, and the New York Jets. Lawson isn’t a game-changer, but he’s capable of providing a spark on clear passing downs. His 6.5-sack peak season in 2019 showed his potential to be disruptive in the right circumstances.
Adding Lawson would give the Packers a low-risk, veteran presence to spell Gary, Van Ness, and Enagbare. He wouldn’t take over the rotation but could be valuable in key moments, adding some experience to a young, promising group trying to hold down the fort through the season’s second half.