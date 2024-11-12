3 Most Disappointing Bucks So Far This Season
Bobby Portis
"You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain." That iconic line from The Dark Knight perfectly captures Bobby Portis’s current role with the Bucks.
When Portis joined Milwaukee in 2020, he quickly became a fan favorite—a folk hero known for his relentless rebounding, boundless energy, and unfiltered passion. Night after night, his fire ignited the Fiserv Forum, filling the arena with booming “Bobby, Bobby” chants as he swung momentum with timely boards and key buckets.
And Portis loved Milwaukee back, taking at least one discounted deal to stay where he felt his career had been reborn.
But in the eyes of Bucks fans, the shine has faded. His defense—always a bit shaky—has now become a glaring liability, with opposing players seemingly invited to the rim whenever he’s on the floor. Portis’s defensive lapses are painfully apparent, as opposing offenses target him relentlessly. It’s as if his defense is a revolving door, allowing high-speed offensive traffic right to the rim.
And the numbers back up what fans see. The Bucks allow 6.4 more points per 100 possessions with Portis on the court, and the offense has taken a hit as well, scoring 11.7 fewer points per 100 possessions when he’s out there. If you’re keeping track, Milwaukee has been outscored by a staggering 18.1 points per 100 possessions with Portis on the floor.
Portis has a player option for the 2025-26 season, and while he could still draw interest on the open market, Milwaukee has a tough decision to make. Whether he turns things around or not, expect Portis’s name to surface in trade rumors as the deadline approaches.
