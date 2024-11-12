3 Most Disappointing Bucks So Far This Season
Gary Trent Jr.
Gary Trent Jr. joined the Bucks on a veteran minimum deal this offseason, expected to bring steady shooting and capable defense. But ten games into the season, Trent has fallen short of expectations, finding himself on the bench after starting the first seven games.
Defensively, Trent’s performance has been predictable. The Bucks tasked him with guarding the opposition’s top perimeter threat—a big ask for a player best known for his shooting, not his stopping power. While he’s given it an honest effort, he’s struggled to contain elite scorers, proving once again that Milwaukee’s habit of casting role players as defensive stoppers is a bit of a stretch.
But the real shock has been his shooting slump. Trent shot over 39 percent from three last season. He hasn't even shot worse than 36 percent since his rookie season, so it’s surprising to see him at just 23.1 percent on outside attempts through his first eight games with the Bucks. For a player brought in primarily for his shooting, these numbers are alarming, and the Bucks, with losses piling up, couldn’t wait for him to find his rhythm.
Trent missed the last two games with a back injury but is expected to return against Toronto on Tuesday. He’ll have another chance to get his shot back and potentially work his way back into the starting lineup, where Milwaukee needs every scoring boost they can get. For the Bucks, the hope is that Trent pulls a reverse Malik Beasley, heating up as the season progresses rather than cooling off.