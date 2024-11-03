3 Milwaukee Brewers on Thin Ice this Offseason
Devin Williams
Devin Williams has been one of the most electric relievers in the game, but his 2024 season ended on a sour note. Needing just three outs to help the Brewers advance to the next round in the playoffs, he choked away a 2-0 lead to the Mets in the top of the ninth by giving up a three-run home run to Pete Alonso to doom Milwaukee's postseason hopes.
Williams has a devastating changeup and impressive strikeout numbers. He's still one of the best closers in baseball despite the last memory we have of him. However, his walk rate continues to be an issue, as he matched his career-high by walking 12.5 percent of his batters last season.
He's also building a resume where he's struggling in clutch situations. Remember when he broke his hand, punching his vehicle's dashboard? That came when Milwaukee was celebrating a postseason birth, and he was kept out for the entirety of the playoffs.
Williams has the talent to bounce back from his postseason blunder, but he’ll need to put it all together to regain the team’s full confidence. If his control issues persist, Milwaukee may consider alternative options for the closer role, and Williams’ future with the Brewers could be in doubt.
For a bullpen to be reliable, it needs a closer who can shut the door consistently. Williams has been that for the Brewers and continues to be dominant. However, the clock is ticking on his contract and the Brewers ability to afford him.
He has a $10.5 million club option for 2025 and will then become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Milwaukee has already shown their blueprint for closers with how they handled the Josh Hader situation. It may only be a matter of time until they trade Williams instead of losing him in free agency for nothing.