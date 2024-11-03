3 Milwaukee Brewers on Thin Ice this Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers are entering an offseason filled with critical decisions after a season that didn’t quite live up to their postseason hopes. They finished with 93 wins, their second-highest since 2018, but bowed out to the New York Mets in the Wild Card round.
With new talent emerging and a strong pipeline of prospects ready to push for roster spots, several established players find themselves on thin ice. For some, inconsistent play or injury concerns have put their futures with the team in doubt.
Here’s a look at three Brewers who will need to prove themselves if they want to secure their place on Milwaukee’s 2024 roster.
Rhys Hoskins
The Brewers brought in Rhys Hoskins as a power bat to anchor the middle of their lineup, but his tenure in Milwaukee has yet to deliver the consistent production they were hoping for.
Known for his ability to crush home runs, Hoskins struggled with streakiness throughout the season, and his contact rate dipped, leading to an alarming increase in strikeouts. His strikeout rate of 28.8 percent was a career-high while his walk rate was a career-low.
The lack of consistency in his at-bats has raised questions about whether he can be the reliable offensive force the Brewers need. Especially considering that he has an $18 million player option for next season.
Defensively, Hoskins has been serviceable but unspectacular at first base. As Milwaukee looks to build a more versatile roster, his one-dimensional role as a power hitter with limited defensive upside could work against him.