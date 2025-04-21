3 Improvements Bucks Need to Make for Game 2

3. Bucks Must Change Starting Lineup

The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is right now—and the Bucks are long overdue for some replanting.

Milwaukee’s starting five of Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez simply isn’t bearing fruit. This wasn’t a surprise heading into the postseason, yet Doc Rivers stuck with the same lineup in Game 1, hoping it would finally click. Instead, it sputtered once again.

Rivers values the size of this group that gives him. Four of the five starters are over 6-foot-6, and while Rollins is the shortest of the bunch, his wingspan helps cover ground defensively. On paper, it’s a group built to clog passing lanes and switch with ease. On the court, it’s been more smoke than fire.

The numbers—and the eyeball test—are brutal. Kuzma logged 22 minutes and posted a stat line so empty it could echo: zero points, zero rebounds, zero assists. Prince wasn’t far behind, finishing with zero points in 20 minutes, adding only two boards and three dimes.

Meanwhile, Gary Trent Jr. and AJ Green have shown signs of life off the bench. They’ve played with purpose, energy, and scoring punch. It may be time for Rivers to swap Prince for one of them. Trent Jr., in particular, brings a dose of perimeter defense and shot-making that this group sorely needs.

If Damian Lillard returns for Game 2, a starting lineup of Lillard, Trent Jr., Kuzma, Antetokounmpo, and Lopez might strike the right balance. It still gives Rivers the size he covets up front, while allowing Rollins and Green to bring a jolt to the second unit.

Sometimes, the hardest part of coaching is letting go of a plan that isn’t working. But when your house is on fire, you don’t wait to see if it’ll burn slower. The Bucks need a shake-up, and the starting five is the first domino.

The best time to change this lineup was a month ago. The second best time is now.