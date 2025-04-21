3 Improvements Bucks Need to Make for Game 2

2. Bucks Must Stay Disciplined Off the Ball

Sticking with defense, the Bucks need to tighten the screws off the ball. That means resisting the urge to abandon their man at the first sign of trouble.

Milwaukee’s top defensive priority is protecting the rim, but that often comes at a cost. Too frequently, they overhelp in the paint, flying in like firefighters to a blaze that doesn’t exist, only to leave a shooter wide open on the perimeter.

The Pacers feasted on that overeagerness in Game 1, generating 34 three-point attempts that were classified as either wide open (six-plus feet of space) or open (4–6 feet). That's a buffet Indiana will keep coming back to if the Bucks don’t start locking the exits.

The key is turning Tyrese Haliburton into a scorer rather than a playmaker. It goes against his basketball DNA and would force him into uncomfortable territory.

Bucks should switch for the entirety of Game 2, like they do here. However, it's imperative Lopez stays home. Force Hali to score at the rim over Giannis. pic.twitter.com/L15ceFUZAa — Bucks Film Room (@BucksFilmRoom) April 21, 2025

Here, the Bucks switch the initial ball screen with Kyle Kuzma and Antetokounmpo. Brook Lopez then takes Siakam and sends Kuzma to Turner.

After feigning a ball screen, Siakam darts to the corner, leaving Haliburton and Antetokounmpo one-on-one. Haliburton gets a slight edge on his man and gets into the paint. That's when Lopez completely leaves Siakam in the corner to prevent a shot at the rim. Haliburton reads this and drops a side bounce pass to Siakam for a warm-up jumper that finds the bottom of the net.

In that moment, Lopez needed to stay home and force Haliburton to finish over Giannis—no small task. Instead, Milwaukee gave up the easier option.

These are the types of decisions that make or break playoff games. Whether the Bucks can make the adjustments is one thing. Whether they can sustain that discipline for 48 minutes is a whole different ballgame. Game 2 will tell us if they’re ready to clean up the mess or light another fuse.