3 Free Agents Brewers Need to Target this Offseason
Jose Quintana, Pitcher
If Milwaukee is looking for affordable, veteran depth in their rotation, Jose Quintana could be an ideal one-year option.
At 35, he’d offer the Brewers a reliable presence on a short-term deal, allowing them flexibility to reassess after next season. Last year, Quintana logged 170 innings for the Mets with a solid 105 ERA+.
While he’s not the ace he once was, Quintana could provide stability at the back of Milwaukee’s rotation, which would be invaluable as their younger arms develop.
The Brewers have a track record of getting strong returns from veteran pitchers on short-term deals, and Quintana’s experience and durability could provide the team with a dependable option at a reasonable price.
Shane Bieber, Pitcher
For a more ambitious move, the Brewers could target former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber.
Though Bieber hasn’t replicated his dominant 2020 form, he remained a top-tier starter from 2021-2023, posting an ERA+ well above 100 each season. He would demand a larger investment than Quintana, but he could give the Brewers a stabilizing ace to lead their rotation.
Adding Bieber would signal that the Brewers are serious about contending in 2025. His presence could take pressure off Milwaukee’s younger starters, and his potential to regain his Cy Young-caliber form could give the Brewers a formidable top of the rotation.
Whether Milwaukee decides to make conservative moves or go all-in, these three free agents would bring much-needed skill and depth to a team aiming to stay competitive despite potential roster shake-ups.
More Brewers news and rumors: