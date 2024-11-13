3 Free Agents Brewers Need to Target this Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers are headed into a pivotal offseason, with decisions that will shape their immediate future and long-term outlook.
With star shortstop Willy Adames likely to decline his qualifying offer in pursuit of a multi-year deal, Milwaukee faces the strong possibility of losing one of their cornerstone players. Should Adames sign elsewhere, the Brewers would receive a compensatory draft pick in 2025, but that won’t offset the loss of his bat and glove in the lineup.
On top of that, closer Devin Williams is rumored to be on the trading block, with Milwaukee unlikely to extend him beyond the final year of his contract.
Losing both Adames and Williams would leave the Brewers with sizable gaps to fill, potentially pushing the team to explore free agency more aggressively than in years past. Here are three free agents Milwaukee should target to strengthen their roster.
Ha-Seong Kim, Infielder
Milwaukee has a penchant for versatile infielders with strong defensive skills, and Ha-Seong Kim would be a seamless fit.
Kim, who played primarily shortstop for the Padres, could slide right into the Brewers' infield as a potential replacement for Adames. His flexibility is a huge asset; beyond shortstop, Kim has also logged time at second and third base, which would allow the Brewers to mix and match their defensive alignments based on matchups.
At the plate, Kim’s career OPS+ of 99 makes him an average hitter with some valuable upside. He’s shown modest power with double-digit home runs over the past three seasons, and his speed is a major plus—he’s swiped 60 bases over the past two years.
Kim’s blend of contact, power, and on-base skills would make him a dynamic addition to the lineup.