3 free agent veterans the Packers must sign to backup Josh Jacobs

The Green Bay Packers have had a continual offseason debate about how the backfield will shake out behind Josh Jacobs. The punishing back clearly needs a second option that helps limit his carries and offers the Packers a chance to keep a healthy and productive backfield deep into the season. With this in mind, the franchise should consider adding to the position in free agency.

While there are nothing but clear risks remaining, there is a trio of options that all offer more upside than Green Bay's current backups. It would be worth the expense with the Packers able to turn the page if the fit doesn't appear to work in camp or the preseason. It would push the team's current options as well, giving the Packers a more definitive answer. Leading us to look at a trio of veteran rushers that could be worth a look at the end of the 2026 offseason.

Best free agents the Packers can sign to backup Josh Jacobs

1. Nick Chubb

It appears the veteran is nearing the end of his career, as age and a lack of explosive ability are becoming a bit more obvious. Still, Chubb has consistently defied expectations throughout his career and was able to average 4.1 yards per carry in the 2025 season, despite playing in an incredibly predictable Houston Texans offense. For the Packers, it could be worth at least a tryout to see what level of health Chubb is in.

The veteran rusher offered 1,525 yards in the 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns and added in 12 touchdowns, speaking to his past ceiling. Even if Chubb is no longer this player, there is a benefit to having his presence in camp and the preseason, pushing the team's younger options fighting for time behind Jacobs.

2. Kareem Hunt

This is only an option if the door has closed for Hunt in Kansas City after a reunion the past two years. Signing Hunt is understanding the extreme limitations and elite weapon you are adding for short-yardage situations. There is zero explosive ability from the veteran back, but Hunt was automatic for the Chiefs in the 2025 season when it came to converting in short-yardage situations. It would offer Jacobs a few less hits and give a path to adding an experienced veteran while still hoping MarShawn Lloyd lives up to expectations.

For Hunt, there is reason to believe the rusher is nearing the end of his career and would accept a deal without any guarantees. This makes it all the more appealing for Green Bay, with the same logic applying to Chubb, with either player offering great experience and leadership without any salary or roster risks.

3. Zamir White

The Georgia product has had extremely limited opportunities and has been limited to 3.7 yards per carry in his career. Much of this was due to playing with the Las Vegas Raiders, where the rushing offense was predictable, and there was little threat of utilizing the passing game due to a horrific quarterback situation.

With this in mind, White could be a fun wildcard to throw into the backup competition. The veteran would benefit from playing within a cohesive offense, and head coach Matt LaFleur has a history of getting the most out of his playmakers. Jacobs was the last Raiders running back the Packers breathed life back into; it would be fitting for his backup to follow the same path.

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