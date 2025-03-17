3 Former Packers Who Could Join Division Rivals in 2025 Free Agency

3. Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback

The journey of Aaron Rodgers to be a complete mirror image is nearly complete. Rumors of retirement, being upset over the Packers drafting his replacement, getting traded to the Jets...

The only thing left is for Rodgers to join the Minnesota Vikings and go on one last revenge tour. Would anyone put it past him?

It's honestly kind of wild that it even slightly makes sense from the Vikings' perspective at this point. The Vikings let Sam Darnold leave in NFL Free Agency for a big-money deal with the Seattle Seahawks, and with former first-round pick JJ McCarthy coming off of a major injury, Minnesota might want to continue to slow-play his development.

It is absolutely within the realm of possibility that Aaron Rodgers not only returns for the 2025 season, but that he returns to the NFC North as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. The rest of the quarterback dominoes seem to be obviously waiting on Rodgers right now and he's drawn varying levels of interest from teams like the Giants and Steelers, but we're here for the chaos.

Why not bring him back to the NFC North and give us a couple of must-see TV games with Rodgers facing off against the Packers wearing purple and gold? I would say nothing could be weirder, but it's literally already happened almost frame for frame.

Rodgers was injured in his first year as a member of the New York Jets, and while the Jets had a very down 2024 season, Rodgers picked things up significantly as the season went along. He could reasonably be expected to keep the Vikings playing at the level we saw last year under Darnold.

