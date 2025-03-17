3 Former Packers Who Could Join Division Rivals in 2025 Free Agency

2. Rasul Douglas, Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers might not actually admit it out loud, but one of the worst trades they've made in recent years was sending Rasul Douglas away in the middle of the 2023 season to the Buffalo Bills. Douglas has been a ballhawk throughout the course of his NFL career and wound up having a pretty solid impact in the Bills while he was there.

And because every NFL team needs good help at the cornerback position, we could see him return to the NFC North.

The 2024 season was Douglas's first year without an interception since 2020, so teams might be leery of him early on in NFL free agency given the fact that he's 30 years old this year. He's got the ability to come in and help a team that maybe gets in trouble with injuries during training camp and provide some crucial veteran stability.

Heck, he might even come back to the Packers given the fact that they may be the worst team in the division at cornerback (depending on what happens with Jaire Alexander).

Since Douglas has had a lot of ball production throughout his NFL career, teams around the league aren't going to give up on him just because he's 30 years old and there should be a demand even within the division.

When he got traded from the Packers to the Bills in 2023, he was downright dominant, allowing a QB rating of just 38.4 into his coverage. The 2024 season told a vastly different story but Douglas will definitely get a shot to prove he can get back on the saddle.