3 Changes Packers Must Make After Unconvincing Week 5 Win
3. Lean on the Rookies
General manager Brian Gutekunst has been on an absolute tear in the NFL Draft, delivering impact players that are shaping the Packers' future. While it’s still early to evaluate the 2024 draft class, the rookies are already making their presence felt. It’s time for Green Bay to lean into that youth movement, especially given the underperformance of some of their veterans.
We’ve already touched on Cooper’s impact and potential to revitalize the linebacker position. Ty'ron Hopper, another rookie linebacker, is also poised to make a difference.
Hopper hasn’t seen any defensive snaps this season, but his preseason showed flashes of what he can bring to the table—an aggressive, sideline-to-sideline presence with raw potential. The Packers know what they have in McDuffie, and frankly, it’s not enough. Hopper offers the kind of unknown upside the team should be eager to tap into, especially given the current state of the linebacker corps.
On the back end, Evan Williams is beginning to see more defensive snaps and has shown why the coaching staff is giving him more responsibility. He’s an instinctual player who reads and reacts to plays quickly, which is exactly what the Packers need in their secondary.
With Williams stepping up, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley now has the flexibility to use Javon Bullard in the slot, something he successfully implemented in Week 5. Bullard’s versatility, combined with Williams’ instincts, gives the Packers a fresh look on defense that could be a difference-maker as the season wears on.
On the offensive side of the ball, rookie first-round pick Jordan Morgan is ready to step in and contribute.
With center Josh Myers struggling mightily, Green Bay should explore moving Morgan or Sean Rhyan to center while plugging the other into the right guard spot. This move could stabilize an offensive line that has been shaky at times, while also setting the Packers up for the future.
The talent is there - young, hungry, and ready to contribute. The Packers don’t need to be overly patient with struggling veterans, especially when the rookies are already flashing potential.