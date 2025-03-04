3 Burning Questions Packers Must Answer in Free Agency

Do the Packers Target a Veteran Wide Receiver?

Matt LaFleur spent last offseason dodging the same tired question like it was a pop quiz he didn’t study for: “Who’s your WR1?”

The Packers had a buffet of options—Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks—but no clear alpha. Turns out that the old quarterback saying, “If you’ve got two starters, you’ve got none,” applies to receivers too. Green Bay’s young corps had talent dripping off it, but they didn’t level up in 2024. The offense sputtered, and now the depth chart’s a ticking clock.

Cue the gut punch: Watson tore his ACL in the season finale, sidelining him for most of 2025. He and Doubs hit unrestricted free agency in ’26; Reed and Wicks follow in ’27. That’s a full-on exodus looming—Gutekunst can’t just kick this can down the road. Reinvesting at wideout isn’t optional; it’s urgent.

A high draft pick is the shiny toy every fan wants, but a veteran wideout could steady the ship now. The problem is that free agency is a barren wasteland this year.

Tee Higgins has already been franchise-tagged by the Bengals. The leftovers are Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, and DeAndre Hopkins, and they aren’t exactly screaming “game-changer” in 2025. They’re more like rentals with creaky knees or diva vibes.

No WR1 unicorn here. Fortunately, there are some speedy options on the table—plenty of burners are floating around if Green Bay wants a deep-ball jolt for Jordan Love.

LaFleur’s probably dreaming of a plug-and-play stud, but the market’s a thrift shop, not a boutique. How they navigate this mess—with cash tight and Watson down—could define the season.