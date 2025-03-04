3 Burning Questions Packers Must Answer in Free Agency

What Will the Packers Do at Center?

The Packers can’t fix every roster leak in free agency—wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, cornerback, it’s a laundry list that’d make even a cap geek sweat.

With $24 million to play with, they’ve got to pick their battles, saving cash in spots to splurge elsewhere. Center’s looking like the thrift-store option.

Josh Myers, their unrestricted free-agent center, is hitting the market after a heart-stopping moment against the Eagles in the playoffs didn’t affect his long-term outlook.

Now he’s chasing a long-term payday, whether it’s in Green Bay or some other quarterback's grille. Word around the league is that he’ll have takers, and a hot market could balloon his price tag past what the Packers want to cough up.

No biggie—Myers has been a letdown since landing as a second-rounder from Ohio State. He’s flatlined, stuck in neutral, and 2024 might’ve been his weakest spin yet—PFF graded him as one of the worst centers in all of football last season.

Green Bay is not sweating it. They’ve got Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, or Zach Tom ready to slide over to center, with 2024 first-rounder Jordan Morgan slotting into the lineup void by whoever moves to the middle.,

However, their interior offensive line depth is very thin, and they’ll need a backup plan there. In a dream scenario, Myers re-signs cheap, and everyone’s happy.

The real-world solution is that Myers might get the same cold sholder that they gave Jon Runyan Jr. last offseason. It’s cold, calculated, and classic Gutekunst.