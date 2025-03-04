3 Burning Questions Packers Must Answer in Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers are huddled up, fine-tuning an offseason master plan to catapult them back to the Super Bowl in 2025.

They’re not starting from zero—linebacker Isaiah McDuffie is already locked in with a two-year deal, a low-key move that’s more about roster glue than fireworks. But let’s be real: the to-do list is still a mile long, and the clock’s ticking.

Free agency’s chaos kicks off March 10, when NFL teams get a two-day window to haggle with agents like it’s a garage sale. Come March 12, the deals go official, and the offseason explodes with signings, trades, and inevitable overreactions.

Green Bay’s strategy here will be worth watching—will they go bold or play it safe?

General manager Brian Gutekunst isn’t messing around. He’s dropping hints that the Packers need to quit coasting and start being real about being a Super Bowl contender.

With the league’s youngest roster, he’s eyeing vets to sprinkle some grit into the mix. He’s got ammo: seven picks in the 2025 draft (plus a likely compensatory bonus) and $28.7 million in cap space, according to cap wizard Ken Ingalls. McDuffie’s deal might nibble $4 million off that, leaving $24 million to splash around. Not exactly a blank check, but it's enough to make noise.

Gutekunst could go a dozen ways—plug holes, chase stars, or just hoard depth. The Packers made the playoffs last year, sure, but that doesn’t cut it anymore.

With spending power, here are three questions they’ve got to nail in free agency to turn promise into hardware.