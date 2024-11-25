3 Bucks Whose Stock is Rising After First Month of NBA Season
3. AJ Green
AJ Green is the peanut butter to Andre Jackson Jr.’s jelly—the perfect complement to the Bucks’ energetic player. While Jackson Jr. brings chaos and energy, Green offers precision and poise, creating a yin-and-yang dynamic that Milwaukee has desperately needed.
Let’s start with what Green does best: shooting the lights out. He’s not just the Bucks’ best shooter—he’s one of the best shooters in the league. His high, lightning-quick release means he doesn’t need much daylight to fire away, and when he does, he’s automatic. Green is connecting on an absurd 48.1 percent of his five three-point attempts per game, and it feels like he barely breaks a sweat doing it.
That kind of sharpshooting fundamentally changes how defenses approach the Bucks. Green’s gravity keeps defenders glued to him, opening up driving lanes for Antetokounmpo to wreak havoc in the paint. Lose track of Green for even a second, and he’s camped out on the arc, ready to drill a triple. He doesn’t just stretch the floor—he turns it into a wide-open highway.
On defense, Green isn’t flashy, but he’s far from the sieve his reputation might suggest. He stays disciplined, moves his feet well, and consistently keeps his man in front of him. While he’s not a stopper like Jackson Jr., he’s more than capable of holding his own without becoming a target.
Green’s trajectory this season mirrors Jackson Jr.’s. After starting the year as an afterthought, he’s worked his way into a prominent role in the rotation. The Bucks are already seeing the dividends, with Green’s shooting providing a crucial spark for an offense that can bog down at times.
Together, Green and Jackson Jr. represent the best of Milwaukee’s long-overdue youth movement. One provides the energy and defensive versatility, the other the shooting and floor-spacing. And both look like locks to play key roles for the Bucks as they push deeper into the season. If the Bucks are truly building for the present and the future, this duo is a fantastic foundation to start with.