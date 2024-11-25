3 Bucks Whose Stock Crashed After First Month of NBA Season
2. Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton’s stock has taken a nosedive over the first month of the Bucks’ season, and it’s largely because he hasn’t played a single game. As the Bucks navigate a turbulent start, the absence of their third star is glaring—and concerning.
Middleton, who underwent offseason surgeries on both ankles, was expected to be ready by the start of the season.
The optimism began in July, when reports suggested he was progressing well and participating in light court work. By October, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers thought Middleton would suit up for the season opener, and Middleton himself boldly stated his goal of playing at least 70 games this year. Yet, as of mid-November, Middleton hasn’t even progressed to 5-on-5 practices, and no clear timeline for his return has been provided (although there has recently been some optimism surrounding his return).
The uncertainty surrounding Middleton’s health has left the Bucks in a precarious position. His ability to act as a secondary ball-handler and clutch scorer is critical, especially with Milwaukee integrating Lillard and dealing with defensive lapses. Without Middleton, the team has struggled to establish consistency, forcing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard to shoulder even greater offensive burdens.
Compounding the frustration is Middleton’s long-term outlook. While the Bucks remain hopeful he can return soon, the extended delay raises questions about his durability moving forward. For a team with championship aspirations and a tight title window, Middleton’s injury limbo has become a significant red flag—and his stock has plummeted as a result.