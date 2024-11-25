3 Bucks Whose Stock Crashed After First Month of NBA Season
The Milwaukee Bucks dug themselves a hole to begin the season, only winning two of their first ten games. This left them in the basement of the Eastern Conference and work to do.
They've since begun to claw their way out. They've won six of their last seven games and are 8-9 after the first month-ish of the season. Unfortunately, they're not getting the production they wanted from some players on their team, including these three bucks whose stock crashed after the first month of the NBA season.
1. Delon Wright
Delon Wright was supposed to be a key cog in the Bucks’ rotation when he signed a one-year, veteran minimum deal over the summer—a classic low-cost, high-value addition. The move had all the makings of a savvy acquisition for a team aiming to balance a top-heavy roster. Instead, Wright’s stock has plummeted after a disappointing first month of the season.
Brought in to provide defensive intensity and steady ball-handling, Wright has struggled to deliver on both fronts.
Defensively, the Bucks hoped Wright would be a reliable stopper, capable of containing dribble penetration and pestering opposing guards. Instead, he’s been a step slow, consistently beaten off the dribble and failing to disrupt ball-handlers with the vigor expected of him. For a team already battling defensive lapses across the board, Wright’s inability to hold his own has been a significant letdown.
Offensively, the picture is just as bleak. Wright has managed a paltry 2.5 points per game on an abysmal 31.7 percent shooting from the field, including 22.2 percent from beyond the arc. His lack of confidence and efficiency has made him an offensive liability, leaving the Bucks scrambling for solutions when he’s on the floor.
Doc Rivers initially benched Wright, and his return to the rotation has been due more to injuries than merit. With Milwaukee climbing out of their early-season hole, Wright must make the most of his limited opportunities to prove he can contribute—or risk being relegated to the bench for good.