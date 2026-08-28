3 Bucks who will be in-season trade candidates

The Milwaukee Bucks still have a few tweaks to make to their 2026-27 roster, but they have handled most of their offseason business. With less than two months before the start of the season, a major move isn't expected.

The same can't be said about the in-season transaction period. The Bucks are beginning the season without any real ambition. Once it becomes clear that the Bucks aren't a postseason threat, they will presumably explore trade opportunities. They should look for any chance to add future assets before the trade deadline. This means that three veterans will begin the season on the trade block and stay there until after the deadline.

Kyle Kuzma

No team is going to trade for Kuzma for basketball reasons, but he will have suitors as an expiring contract. He is due $20.5 million this season, but will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.

Any team that is looking to create cap space for the offseason or avoid the tax will have some interest in Kuzma. This presents an opportunity for the Bucks. They can take on longer, unwanted contracts in exchange for Kuzma. Teams will have to attach draft capital or a young player to convince the Bucks to take on bad contracts.

Depending on how Kuzma plays next season, the asking price could change. If he looks like he can help a playoff team, the Bucks could get an even better return than expected. But this move will almost certainly be financially motivated.

Caris LeVert

The veteran combo guard is in a similar situation to Kuzma. He arrived in Milwaukee in a financially motivated move. The Pistons sent LeVert and his $14.8 million expiring salary to the Bucks for financial relief. They had to give up two second-round picks to do so.

The Bucks could move on from LeVert at the trade deadline and try to get even more draft capital. Any team that is looking to offload longer, worse contracts than LeVert's could have some interest in giving up an asset or two to take LeVert instead.

It's not like LeVert has a place in the Bucks rotation. He will play very little in the crowded backcourt in Milwaukee. He is unlikely to help or hurt his trade value, but he is not a completely dead salary. He was in the rotation for the Pistons last year, and for the right team, he could provide emergency backup minutes.

Myles Turner

This will be a harder trade to pull off mid-season. Turner will make $26.6 million, so matching salaries can be more challenging.

But there is definitely a scenario where Turner looks physically fit, shoots the ball well, and does a good job protecting the rim in the first half of the season. This will create a market for him, and it will be an excellent opportunity for the Bucks to trade him.

Turner will turn 31 after the trade deadline. If the Bucks don't move on from Turner this season, there is a serious risk of him becoming a very unfavorable contract.

If there is a team willing to give up any positive assets for him between now and the trade deadline, the Bucks should seriously consider parting ways with the former Pacers center.