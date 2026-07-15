3 Bucks takeaways from NBA’s California Classic summer league

The Milwaukee Bucks wrapped up the California Classic on Monday night, going 1-2. Playing three games in three days, they mixed and matched who was available, prioritizing health over results.

The Bucks have an intriguing blend of young guys at Summer League for the first time in a long while. That’s the result of several promising prospects and two picks in the top 13 in this year’s draft.

The Bucks held back some of their top talent during the California Classic, saving the full show for Las Vegas when Summer League action officially tips off on Friday. Before the curtain rises in Vegas, let’s reflect on the flashes of promise we saw in California.

Brayden Burries’ debut

There was a lot of confusion among Bucks fans about why Brayden Burries didn’t play on Saturday or Sunday. However, it was finally announced that he didn’t sign his contract until Sunday night, making him eligible for Monday’s game.

He only played 16 minutes in his California Classic debut, but he had some splash plays. His most notable one came from a sidestep three following a ball screen. He created just enough separation to get the shot off and bury (burrie?) it in the bottom of the net.

Milwaukee played him on the ball a lot. He handled the pressure well and didn’t post a single turnover all game. That’s a good sign for someone who could be the Bucks’ starting point guard on opening night.

He’ll likely get a lot more run in Vegas, but it was nice to see a brief glimpse of what he can do.

Bogoljub Markovic’s footwork

The Bucks drafted Bogoljub Markovic in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft and stashed him overseas for a year. However, after he won MVP of the Adriatic League, he’s ready to make a push for the top league in the world.

Markovic had an impressive debut on Saturday, posting 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes of action. He wasn’t as crisp on Monday night, but still stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

What stood out most about Markovic was his footwork. He’s not the most athletic player, so he’s not going to drive past or finish over defenders. He’ll need to rely on craft to get the job done.

And crafty he was. He showed off multiple spin moves (his go-to move, perhaps?), euro-steps with fake passes baked in, and other nifty footwork around the hoop.

He still has a ways to go to prove he’s ready to contribute at the NBA level. However, it was nice to see him show off his bread and butter as he begins his push in the Association.

Rafael Castro is Jericho Sims 2.0

It’s hard not to see the similarities between Rafael Castro and current Buck Jericho Sims.

Although Sims has noticeably more muscle at this point in his career, both players are 6-foot-10 (which is probably a slight exaggeration), athletic, and hustle their tails off.

Both players are also extremely athletic for their size. Castro can run the floor like a gazelle, despite being one of the bigger guys on the court. He also has lateral quickness to stick with forwards on the perimeter. Very similar to Sims.

Lastly, Castro and Sims are both allergic to the outside shot. Neither player acknowledges the existence of the three-point line, preferring to do their dirty work as close to the hoop as possible.

Castro, who was a priority signing for the Bucks as an undrafted free agent this summer (and possibly signed a two-way deal, although that is still being clarified), averaged 15.3 points and 9.1 rebounds for George Washington in his final collegiate season. He also added nine double-doubles during his senior season.

During Sim’s final season at Texas, he averaged 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in a much tougher Big 12 conference. He also chipped in five double-doubles.

Castro wasn’t able to keep up his collegiate level of dominance in the California Classic, posting just three points and four rebounds per contest. However, the flashes were there. There were several times where he skied for boards in traffic or slammed down emphatic jams after an off-ball cut.

Castro’s contract status remains a mystery, but his game echoes Sims with uncanny clarity. As the Bucks’ summer unfolds, keep an eye out—Milwaukee’s next hidden gem may already be hiding in plain sight.